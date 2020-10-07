Two Men Wanted Following A High Speed Chase Through Central Maine

According to the Maine State Police, various law enforcement agencies are looking for the public's help in located two men following a high speed chase.

Christopher Terenc Farrow (AKA Young), 32, of CT. who is described as a black male, 5’11 200lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes; and Dayshawn Middleton (AKA Day Day or Christopher Jones), 29 Waterbury, CT, who is described as a black male, 6’5”, 150lbs, brown eyes black hair.

There is a chance the two men could be accompanied by a younger female. 26 year old Haley Goeltz is also from Connecticut. She is described as being 5'7" with green eyes.

The press release says, in part:

"On Oct. 6, a pursuit began in Waterville after Waterville Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they articulated was occupied by an adult male who was wanted on robbery charges from Connecticut. The vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit began moving through Waterville, Clinton, then into Augusta where Troopers became involved. Several attempts were made to deploy spike strips in an effort to terminate the pursuit however due to the high speeds that topped 100 MPH, no Law Enforcement Officer was able to get ahead of the pursuit."

The chase continued on to the I-95 and then onto I-295. Th vehicle exit the highway at Richmond. They they took Rt 197 before turning onto Rt 201. At that point, Maine State Trooper Tyler Harrington was able to use the PIT maneuver. Both the trooper's cruiser and the suspect vehicle exited the road.

At that point, the suspects fled on foot. A K9 was brought in to track them, but they were not apprehended.

The suspects are still at-large and are considered dangerous. Do not approach. Instead, if you see them, please call 207.624.7076 x9. or 911.