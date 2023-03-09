Two men were arrested Tuesday night for drug trafficking at the Oxford Casino Hotel after police received a call about a drug deal being made in one of the rooms.

Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking at Oxford Casino Hotel

The Oxford Police said they removed three men from the hotel room and saw drug paraphernalia inside the room. Two men said they had used cocaine throughout the night.

Curtiss Fogg and Brendan Durant were arrested based on the information. They are both charged with Drug Trafficking.

Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, .22 Magnum Seized

A search warrant was later obtained and police seized felony amounts of fentanyl, felony amounts of cocaine base, a .22 magnum revolver, $6,300 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of cocaine base.

Charges and Bail

Fogg and Durant face several charges including aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and criminal forfeiture. They are both being held at the Oxford County Jail on $10,000 bail.

