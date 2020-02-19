Two Maine Women Competing On Wheel Of Fortune Tonight

A couple of women will be competing for cash and prizes, on tonight's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

According to Channel 8 WMTW, Laura Oliver, of Nobleboro, and Beth Day, of Pittsfield, are teaming up to play against two other pair of women. The show is pairing up ladies to compete on the show, as part of "Girlfriend Getaways Week." That's a great idea, and pretty timely, as last Thursday was Galentine's Day!

I love Wheel of Fortune. Where Jeopardy usually makes me feel dumb, Wheel of Fortunate usually makes me feel a little better about myself. I think I'd do a lot better on Wheel than on Jeopardy.

Anyway, good luck to Laura and Beth! You can watch and root them on tonight at 7 p.m. on Channel 8 WMTW. But if you can't wait, and you need your Wheel fix now, check out last night's episode below.