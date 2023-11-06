Two Maine Teens Injured in Crash after Vehicle Hits Tree

kyolshin/Thinkstock

Two teenagers were injured and taken to the hospital following a car crash Friday on South Belfast Avenue in Augusta.

Vehicle Went Off the Road and Struck a Tree

Police said a 16-year-old male was driving with a 14-year-old male passenger when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. No names were released.

Teens Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

Officials said the teens both had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken for medical attention to a local hospital, according to WGME News.

Police are Looking for More Information

Contact the Augusta Police Department if you have any information about the crash.

