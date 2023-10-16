Two Maine Teens Arrested for Drug Trafficking and a Stolen Firearm
A 17-year-old teenager was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and a 16-year-old was arrested for concealing a dangerous weapon after a traffic stop in Lewiston on Saturday.
Traffic Stop Lead to Two Teens Arrested
The traffic stop happened around 11:30 pm when police found a stolen firearm in the vehicle. The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Receiving Stolen property and Concealing a Dangerous Weapon.
Drugs Packaged for Distribution
During the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department said it seized “15.9 grams of suspected Fentanyl and 23.3 grams of suspected Cocaine Base "Crack.” The drugs were all packaged in individually wrapped packages prepared for distribution.”
Drug Trafficking Charges and Unlawful Possession
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule Drugs, multiple counts of Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs and Criminal Forfeiture.
Juveniles Released to Parents
The Lewiston Police said “the Juvenile Department of Corrections refused to detain either subject and authorized them to be released to their parents on conditions of house arrest.”
