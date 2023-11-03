Two Maine Men Arrested for Robbing a Bank and Convenience Store
Two men were arrested Wednesday for criminal conspiracy and robbery at a Waterville bank and Fairfield convenience store.
Two Men Arrested for Two Robberies in Two Days
Police apprehended 23-year-old Isaac Howard Sterling from Waterville and 25-year-old Trevor Miller, also from Waterville.
Suspects Held Up a Bank and Convenience Store
The Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville was robbed around 4:50 pm on Tuesday. The Circle K in Norridgewock Road in Fairfield was robbed early Wednesday morning around 1:50 am. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from each location, according to WGME News.
Police Received a Tip about the Suspects
Police said they received a tip about one of the suspects. Officers arrested both men in Waterville.
One Suspect Robbed the Business and One Drove the Getaway Car
Police said Sterling was the one who entered the bank and convenience store and robbed both. Miller was waiting in the getaway car at both locations, according to police.
Charges, Jail and Cash Bail
Sterling and Miller are both facing charges for Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy. They were taken to the Kennebec County Jail where they are being held on $10,000 cash bail.
