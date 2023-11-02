Three People Died and Child Survived after a Fire in Fort Fairfield
Three people died and a child survived after a fire at 85 Riverside Road in Fort Fairfield on Thursday morning around 2:05 am.
Father, Mother and Daughter Died in Fire
A father, mother and daughter perished in the fire. “A juvenile child was the only survivor and was transported to a local hospital,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Family Died in the Fire
Moss said "The deceased is believed to be 47-year-old Erik Elmer, 39-year-old Jessica Elmer and 17-year-old Rose Elmer."
Positive Identifications at Medical Examiner's Office
All three were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where positive identification will be made.
Fire Marshal Investigating the Fire
The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. On the scene of the fire was the Fort Fairfield Fire Department and the Limestone and Easton Fire Departments.
