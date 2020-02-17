Two Juveniles Charged with Burglary, Theft & Criminal Mischief

Multiple items were stolen January 28 from a camp on the Walker Brook Road in Allagash.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects entered by breaking exterior windows. They also tried to break into an exterior building but were unsuccessful.

Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm investigated the complaint. He determined that a 16-year-old male from Allagash and a 15-year-old male from St. Francis were involved.

Both suspects were charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. During the investigation, officials determined that the same juveniles were responsible for a separate camp burglary in Allagash. They were charged with that incident as well, said police.

The two males will appear in Fort Kent District Court on May 4, 2020.