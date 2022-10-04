A traffic stop in Penobscot County Sunday evening turned up nearly three pounds of Fentanyl and other narcotics and led to the arrest of a man and woman on drug trafficking charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says Deputy Camron Barrieau conducted a routine traffic stop at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Inside the vehicle was an adult male driver, and his passengers, a woman and two young children.

Police say a significant amount of narcotics were found in vehicle

Bangor Police Department K-9 Handler Officer Lucas Libby was called to the scene and conducted a routine search of the vehicle's exterior. This led to canine Jesi alerting of possible drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded over 1300 grams of illegal narcotics. The drugs were "presumptively identified" as Fentanyl (over one kilogram), Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Crack Cocaine, the sheriff's office said. The street value of the seized narcotics was estimated to be around $190,000. Deputies also say they confiscated an undisclosed amount of US currency.

Bangor-area man and woman arrested for drug trafficking

Police arrested 34-year-old Roger Grego of Etna and 37-year-old Monica Clark of Bangor. Both Grego and Clark were charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (Class A) and one count of Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (Class B). They were transported to the Penobscot County Jail following their arrests.

The Department of Health and Human Services was contacted regarding the welfare of the children.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate the exact location of the traffic stop. This article will be updated as we learn more.

50 Stunning Photos Show Acadia National Park’s Beauty in the Fall Season Acadia National Park boasts stunning views year-round, especially during the leaf-peeping months of Autumn. Here are the views you experience in Acadia during the fall season: