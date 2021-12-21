Two Arrested in Beardsley, N.B., Drug Trafficking Case

West District RCMP has arrested a man and woman, and seized drugs, guns and money as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Beardsley, N.B., just below Woodstock.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, December 17, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Beardsley Road, according to Corporal James Gallant of the Western Valley Region Detachment.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from the community were arrested at the scene.

During the search, police say they seized significant quantities of what was believed to be methamphetamine. Police also confiscated three firearms, ammunition, other prohibited weapons, money and three BB guns.

Frederik Samuel Richard appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of firearms and unlawful possession of firearms.

Richard was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on January 6, 2022.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

West District RCMP

This investigation was the result of an operation by the West District RCMP with assistance from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

The RCMP reminded the public that they play an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

