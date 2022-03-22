Twilight star Taylor Lautner has listed his $5 million Los Angeles home on over 8 acres. The actor purchased the 5,647 square foot home with a cabana and infinity pool in 2020.

The California home is located in a semi-remote area of Agoura Hills and is surrounded by rugged mountains, according to Dirt. Lautner's $5 million home is situated in a gated community and has a Control4 home automation system.

The actor's home has unobstructed views, a floating staircase, a spa and a six-car garage.

Lautner recently celebrated his 30th birthday with his fiance, Tay Dome, and is moving on from the Agoura Hills home.

