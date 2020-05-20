‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died.

The 30-year-old actor, who was best known for playing Tyler Crowley opposite Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan in the first installment of the film franchise, was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepojuin in Las Vegas on May 13.

According to police, it was not a criminal incident. However, the cause of the couple's deaths have not been determined as investigators await the results of toxicology reports.

Following news of his death, Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, shared an emotional tribute to her son via Facebook.

"I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," she wrote. "I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, 'Ma, I got you, we'll get thru [sic] this together.' Boy. Why did you leave me."

Boyce's family also released a statement to TMZ that reads, “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death."

Twilight fans might remember Boyce as the character who nearly crashed into Bella after his van began swerving uncontrollably across the school parking lot. During the scene, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) saves Bella by diving in front of her and stopping the van with his bare hands, leaving a huge dent in the car.