TV News Anchor Cindy Williams Stepping Down Next Month

Surprising 'news' just announced by WCSH 6 TV News Host Cindy Williams, she has decided to retire from the news business as of the middle of next month (December 2021).

In her Facebook announcement, Cindy stated that she has worked at WCSH 6 TV for 32 years and is "eternally grateful" for the viewers and for the amazing staff at News Center 6.

Although retiring from the television news business, Cindy stated that she is not completely retiring but looking forward to pursuing other interests such a Real Estate. She is a Real Estate Agent and has been for the past 5 years, and says she really enjoys it and it's fun.

She is also hoping to free up more time to travel and spend more time with her parents and children, and of course her husband, Lee Nelson, who also retired from WCSH6-TV recently to pursue other interests.

Cindy did mention that there will be a more formal goodbye in the near future but for now she really just wanted to let everyone know, and to thank everyone.

She is truly a class act and we wish her the best in her future pursuits.

Here is a link to he announcement on WCSH6's YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6dVxOj11PA

