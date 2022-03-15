Turn Up the Volume to Hear This Lynx in Franklin County, Maine

It's the mating season!

Allie Ladd posted this video to the MAINE Wildlife Facebook group, and Speilberg himself could not have directed it any better. This is in Township E in Franklin County. Definitely turn up the volume to hear this lynx chat.

According to Maine Encyclopedia, there are only about 600-1200 Canada Lynx in Maine. They are listed as 'threatened' under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. These animals are close to the size of a bobcat, but seems bigger because they have such long legs. And of course, the long hair at the end of their ears! There's no mistaking a lynx!

Most people commented that they just want to hug the furry kitty. Of course, no need to tell ya that's a bad idea. You may get that hug, but lose your face in the process. This is their winter coat, which is thick and light gray with faint spots. Their coat is shorter and reddish-brown in the summer.

Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash loading...

The chatting is probably because March is the mating season for the lynx. This one could possibly be looking for a girlfriend. In Maine, the average litter is 3 kittens in dens made of thick young fir or built up on downed logs. The kittens leave the den in late June or early July.

He could also be looking for his next meal, which is likely a snowshoe hare. That's over 75% of what they eat. If there are a lot of them, they can eat one or two per day. Their diet shifts in the summer to smaller little rodents, because snowshoe hares just aren't around.