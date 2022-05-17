Patten Man Crashed into Tractor and Storage Containers

A 71-year-old Patten man lost control of his pickup truck Monday afternoon and crashed into a tractor, and five storage containers off Houlton Road in Patten, Maine.

Driver “Believes he Passed Out at the Wheel”

The Maine State Police said Everett Frenette said he “believes he passed out at the wheel” of his 2005 GMC Sierra, and went off the road as he was traveling west. Frenette crashed into a tractor at 179 Houlton Road, breaking the cab’s glass door. He then struck a storage building, causing his truck to flip and hit another storage building. Police said he damaged five storage containers all together. The crash happened around 12:34 p.m.

Transported to the Hospital

Frenette suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The Patten Ambulance Service took him to the Millinocket Regional Hospital. The GMC Sierra pickup truck was recovered by Porter’s Garage.

