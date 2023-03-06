Train To Make Stop At Bangor Waterfront In August

Grammy award-winning '90s pop group, Train, will be heading back to Bangor this summer.

They last played in Maine at the old Darling's Waterfront Pavillion in 2018, when they toured with the Goo Goo Dolls (who will also be returning to Maine this summer.)

Train's appearance at the new Maine Savings Amphitheater venue is set to take place Friday, August 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10, with the Presale hitting Thursday, March 9 at 10 AM.

If you listened to music in the '90s, then the addition of Train to the 2023 Concert Line Up is just another reason to get excited. It was announced last month that the Dave Matthews Band, Weezer, and the Goo Goo Dolls would be making appearances in town as well.

Their opener is also a bit of a '90s throwback, keep reading to find out who'll be tagging along for the fun.

But just to get you primed for Train, here's a little reminder of why they dominated the airwaves all those years ago.

And remember this one?

Train will be touring with New Orleans-based based '90s Alternative group, Better Than Ezra. Looks like the last time they played in Maine, it was at a smaller venue in Sidney in 2021.

Here's a refresher on why the '90s loved Better Than Ezra.

For details on how to get tickets, or a look at what other acts are coming to Bangor that you might want to check out, you can check out the Waterfront Concerts Website.

And for a sneak peek at some of the newer construction that's taken place since the last time you might have been inside, check out this article.