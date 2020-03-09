Trailer Park Boys’ Randy Bobandy Returns To Maine This Weekend

Sunday was Spring Forward Day and boy it was a real beaut. I walked around on the squishy brown grass and saw the first crocus in the yard. That was one of the little things that gets me pumped this time of year. It's a sure sign that we can start coming out of hibernation. The warm sunshine and fresh air yesterday also inspired me to take the grill out of the shed and fire it up. Luckily, there was still propane in the tank from the fall.

Wicked nice outside and burgers on the grill, that's good livin' right there. Now how 'bout a we take it to the next level? It's time for a ridiculous night of comedy that celebrates barbecue with Randy Bobandy to help welcome springtime.

The Trailer Park Boys star brings his Cheeseburger Picnic tour to Maine this weekend with two shows.

Friday March 13, he'll be at the Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for our friends up in the Bangor area.

The second show will be here in Portland on Saturday March 14 at Empire Comedy Club.

The character of Randy Bobandy on subversive hit comedy series Trailer Park Boys is played by Patrick Roach. His last Maine appearance was with Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles to celebrate A Sunnyvale Christmas at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Watch this hysterical and obviously NSFW instructional video as grillmaster Randy shows us how he makes the "perfect f-in' cheeseburger". Burgers so good, the boys are fightin' over 'em.