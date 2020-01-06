Tractor Trailer Crashes into Bridge Support, Island Falls, Maine

A tractor trailer lost control in poor weather & road conditions Saturday evening and crashed into a concrete bridge support at marker 276 on I-95 near Island Falls.

Police said the tractor trailer was leaning against the guard rail and wrapped around the Rt. 159 concrete bridge support on the southbound side of the Interstate.

Maine State Police said “the tractor trailer unit slid into and broke approximately 100 yards of guard rail, slid into the median and into the Bridge support. The impact from the bridge support broke the trailer in half.”

The driver, 66-year-old Rodney Gladstone from New Brunswick, suffered minor injuries.

Trooper Cotton investigated the incident that happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. A DOT bridge inspector was called to the scene, said police.