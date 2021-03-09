The airwaves in eastern and northern Maine will be full of miracles on Thursday, March 11 because of the Townsquare Media’s Cares for Kids Radiothon, a fundraiser to support Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Services.

Local radio personalities from Bangor and Presque Isle’s Townsquare Media stations will share stories of courage and inspiration from local kids, their families, and Medical Center staff.

Listeners will be invited to donate and show their support for the highly specialized children’s care Eastern Maine Medical Center provides for years to come.

Donations can be made by calling 973-4559, by texting MAINEKIDS to 51555, or online at miraclesinmane.org.

The radiothon will air in Bangor on Z 107.3 (7-11 am), I-95 FM (11am-3pm), and Q 106.5 (3-7 pm), and in Presque Isle on The Rock 101.9 (7-11 am), Q 96.1 (11 am-3pm), and Big Country 96.9 (3-7 pm).

The radiothon is just another way that our community helps to fund the specialty pediatric care that’s available at the Medical Center and nowhere else in eastern and northern Maine.

All the funds raised will stay right here in Maine to make sure the 50,000 kids who count on the care we provide have access to it today, tomorrow, and in all the better days ahead.

For more information visit: miraclesinmaine.org.