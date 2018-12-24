Townsquare Media Takes You to See the Celtics

Townsquare Media is heading to TD Garden to see the Boston Celtics & the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 3, 2019.

Halftime High Five Tunnel: There is an option to purchase a Halftime High Five Tunnel pass for kids 14 years and younger. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for your child to be on the court high-fiving the players after halftime! They will also receive a special VIP credential pass.

Tickets: $210 each and include a ticket to an action packed game and round-trip transportation from Presque Isle in a comfortable motor coach. No need to worry about driving, traffic or parking!

Travel Schedule: The bus leaves the Presque Isle Walmart at 5am. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00am departure time. The bus will stop at the Houlton Walmart. Any additional pickups will need to be arranged along the way by contacting Live Event Manager Sarah Ennis at 207-769-6600 or sarah.ennis@townsquaremedia.com.

Tickets are non-refundable: Please print your confirmation and bring it with you. Tickets to the game will be handed out on the bus. Food and drinks are allowed on the bus, but no alcohol is allowed. The bus will make a stop at the Kennebunk Rest Area on the way down and back. Pairs will be seated together. Any group larger than a pair we will endeavor to seat the tickets together. If you are purchasing tickets separately, please email and let us know so we can try and seat you together.