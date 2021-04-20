Town Halls, Libraries Allow More Visitors; Daily Cases Rise

John Moore/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More people will be allowed in public buildings such as town halls and libraries in Maine in the coming weeks.

The state has limited attendance at public buildings to 50% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater. The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development said that will rise to 75% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater, on May 24.

The state said the rules also apply to county offices, community buildings and other public spaces. The rules are similar to occupancy restrictions for private businesses.

“Although vaccinations have begun, COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat and Maine people should continue to heed all health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings,” said Kate Foye, a spokesperson for the department.

Get our free mobile app

Town halls and city halls across Maine have altered opening hours and made other changes to accommodate residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: Allow More Visitors, Daily Cases Rise, libraries, Town Halls
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top