Top-seed Stearns Overpowers Central To Advance [GIRLS]

The top-seed Stearns Minutemen earned a spot in the Class C semifinals after defeating No. 9 Central in the final quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sisters Katherine, a senior, and Alisyn Alley, a sophomore, had 18 and 12 points, respectively, in the 63-40 win, which sets up a semifinal match-up with the undefeated Calais Blue Devils on Friday.

It was a balanced attack from the Minutemen. Annalys Roninson had 13 points and Katie Kenyon had nine points for Stearns, which improves to 17-2. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Blue Devils Tame Howlers To Stay Perfect, Earn Semifinal Spot [GIRLS]

The Calais Blue Devils remain undefeated after beating the Penobscot Valley Howlers Tuesday and earning a spot in the Class C North semifinals.

No. 4 Calais started the game with a 10-0 run, and didn't look back on the way to a 51-33 win over No. 5 Penobscot Valley in their quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

After the slow start, the Howlers were able to get the offense going behind senior standout Alexis "Lexi" Ireland. But Calais, led by their high-powered back court, just didn't let Penobscot Valley back in the contest.

Jeff Tuttle

Top-seed Central Aroostook Defeats Stearns To Advance [BOYS]

The top-seed Central Aroostook Panthers withstood an early run by the upset-minded Stearns Minutemen and cruised to a 72-48 Class C North quarterfinal victory in Bangor on Tuesday.

The Panthers found themselves down early in the contest, but rattled off 21 straight points on their way to a 38-23 lead at halftime. Although Stearns played hard, they were unable to catch Central Aroostook in the second half.

Brayden Bradbury led the Panthers with 22 points. Joshua Thomas added 11 points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

George Stevens Overpowers Fort Fairfield in Quarterfinal [BOYS]

George Stevens Academy proved too much for the Fort Fairfield, pulling away from the Tigers in the second half on the way to a quarterfinal victory in Bangor Tuesday.

The No. 4 Eagles combined a high-pressure defense and a potent offense to come away with a 67-39 win over the No. 5 Tigers and earn a spot in the Class C North semifinal.

Senior captain Caden Mattson led the way for the Eagles with 25 points. Sophomore David Gadsby added 14 points and senior Milos Sujica added nine points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Dexter Advances Over Narraguagus on Buzzer-Beater [GIRLS]

The Dexter Tigers advanced to the Class C North semifinals over the Narraguagus Knights on a last-second three-pointer by junior Peyton Grant Tuesday morning in Bangor.

Those three points were part of 20 for the junior standout on the way to a 38-35 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center.

No. 2 Dexter held a narrow lead for most of the contest, but the No. 7 Lady Knights took a one point lead late in the game. However, Dexter was able to to tie the game on late free throws. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Central Aroostook Advances With Win Over Fort Fairfield [GIRLS]

The Central Aroostook Panthers advanced to the Class C North semifinals with a hard-fought 45-41 win over the Fort Fairfield Tigers in Bangor on Tuesday.

Technically, it was an upset, with the No. 6 Panthers besting the No. 3 Tigers. However, on the court, Central Aroostook won both regular season meetings with Fort Fairfield.

Libby Grass, a junior, led the Panthers with 14 points. Senior Breann Bradbury added 13 points. Maci Beals added 9 points and senior Sydney Garrison had 6 points. >>MORE>>

Here's Tuesday's full schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

CLASS C NORTH

No. 6 Central Aroostook 45 def. No. 3 Fort Fairfield 41 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Dexter 38 def. No. 7 Narraguagus 35 [GIRLS]

No. 4 GSA 67 def. No. 5 Fort Fairfield 39 [BOYS]

No. 1 Central Aroostook 72 def. No. 9 Stearns 48 [BOYS]

No. 4 Calais 51 def. No. 5 Penobscot Valley 33 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Stearns vs. No. 9 Central [GIRLS] 8:30 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

CLASS C SOUTH

No. 11 Traip 48 def. No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy 27 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Boothbay vs. No. 7 Sacopee [GIRLS] 5:30 p.m.

No 13 Richmond vs. No. 5 Old Orchard [GIRLS] 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Winthrop vs. No. 8 Carrabec 9 p.m. [GIRLS]

Portland Expo, Portland

CLASS B SOUTH -- SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Wells 46 def. No. 7 Maranacook 31 [GIRLS]

No. 5 Yarmouth 50 def. No. 1 Freeport 40 [GIRLS]

No. 6 Wells vs. No. 7 Cape Elizabeth [BOYS] 6 p.m.

No. 1 Maranacook vs. No. 5 Lake Region [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

* Games will be broadcast on air, online and streaming on the app.