Tourney 2020: Thursday Semifinal Scores + Highlights

Machias Shocks Top-seed Jonesport-Beals To Advance [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament Thursday night, ousting the top seed and previously undefeated Jonesport-Beals Royals to advance to the Class D North finals on Saturday.

The young Bulldogs team, which starts two freshman and three sophomores, withstood a second-half run by the Royals, who briefly cut the lead to one point in the third quarter. When the buzzer sounded, however, Machias left the court with a comfortable 79-60 victory.

Freshman Ethan Foss led the No. 4 Bulldogs with 25 points. Sophomore Kyle Anderson had 16 points. >>MORE>>

The Easton Bears held off the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners in a thriller Thursday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 6 Bears and the No. 7 Mariners battled back and forth all evening with Easton finally coming out on top 50-48 in the semifinal contest.

Deer Isle Stonington, trailing by two points with seconds to go, had a chance to tie or win the game, but a Myles Brown jumper at the buzzer rimmed out.

Junior forward Camden Michaud led the Bears with 16 points. Junior Austin Carver added 13 in the win. >>STORY + PHOTOS>>

Top-seed Southern Aroostook Cruises Past Shead To North Final [GIRLS]

The top-seed Southern Aroostook Warriors continued their dominance over the Class D North ranks, cruising past No. 4 Shead to a date in the regional finals on Saturday.

The undefeated Warriors led from start to finish in their semifinal contest against the Tigerettes Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center on the way to a 68-39 win.

It was a balanced scoring attack with five Warriors in double figures. Freshman Madison Russell led the way with 15 points. Cami Shields, and eighth grader had 12 points. Senior captain Makaelyn Porter, and juniors Paige Vose and Kacy Daggett each had 10 points. >>MORE>>

Deer Isle-Stonington Defeats Katahdin for Spot in North Final [GIRLS]

The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners advanced to the Class D North championship with a semifinal win over the Katahdin Cougars on Thursday in Bangor.

The No. 2 Mariners took the lead for good early in the second quarter in the afternoon contest on the way to a 48-34 win at the Cross Insurance Center, which will host the regional final on Saturday.

Junior Kaylee Morey led the Mariners with 13 points. Senior captain Brittany Gray added 10 points, and senior Brienna Limeburner added seven points in the win. >>MORE>>

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

D North semifinal

No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 48 def. No. 3 Katahdin 34 [GIRLS]*

No. 1 Southern Aroostook 68 def. No. 4 Shead 39 [GIRLS]*

No. 6 Easton 50 def. No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington 48 [BOYS] *

No. 4 Machias 79 def. No. 1 Jonesport-Beals 60 [BOYS]*

Augusta Civic Center

D South semifinal

No. 3 Valley 49 def. No. 2 Rangeley 47 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Greenville 52 def. No. 4 Seacoast Christian 33 [GIRLS]

C South semifinal

No. 2 Boothbay 46 def. No. 11 Traip Academy 32 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Winthrop 62 def. No. 5 Old Orchard Beach 36 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Waynflete 53 def. No. 3 Boothbay 48 [BOYS]

No. 1 Winthrop 40 def. No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy 25 [BOYS] p.m.

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

AA North semifinal

No. 2 Portland 54 def. No. 3 Bangor 42 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Oxford Hills 54 def. No. 5 Windham 31 [GIRLS]

No. 6 Sanford 46 def No. 2 Scarborough 36 [GIRLS]

No. 1 South Portland 45 def. No. 4 Gorham 30 [GIRLS]

