Tournament 2020: Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]
101.9 The Rock has Aroostook County High School Basketball Tournament 2020 games:
Broadcast schedule:
- Wednesday, 2-19, 9:30 am: Fort Kent vs Mattanawcook (Class C Boys)
- Wednesday, 2-19, 2:00 pm: Presque Isle vs Waterville (Class B Girls)
- Wednesday, 2-19, 8:30 pm: Old town vs Caribou (Class B Boys)
- Thursday 2-20, 2:00 pm: Katahdin vs Deer Isle (Class D Girls)
- *More games to be added
Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.
Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Napa Auto Parts (Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou), North Country Auto, Cushman & Sons, Cary Medical Center, Huber Engineered Woods, Cyr & Sons Repair, J. McLaughlin Construction, McCain Foods, Dead River Company, SW Collins, Katahdin Trust, Northern Business Products, Percy's Auto Sales, NMCC
Schedule subject to change
