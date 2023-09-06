What the End of Tourist Season Really Means for Maine Residents

Summer is just about in the rearview mirror. And most of the irritants, uh, tourists from away are back home.

We get our state back for our personal use. Relief.

Planning a Trip to Bar Harbor?

Good timing. Mount Desert Island is so much nicer without so many people. With apologies to all the summer businesses that "make it" in the summer months, of course.

Go to Bar Harbor this month and enjoy picnicking by the shore, the natural beauty of the area and the refreshing sea breeze. All without the density of visitors in the way.

Soon the leaves will begin to turn, and the vibrant colors will take over every Sunday afternoon drive for weeks and weeks. And those drives won’t be bumper to bumper.

Time for a nice long hike and you don’t bump into anyone from New Jersey or Connecticut. Not that there is anything wrong with those states or those people. It’s just that a walk in the woods is so much better when it is quieter and without any New York accents.

Labor Day is over, and we have Maine back, for us. They go back to where they came from and get back to their jobs, and lives.

There I said it.

But, see you next summer. Spend more money here next year too, OK.

