Tornado Touches Down In Maine

According to WABI TV, the National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near in Western Maine yesterday (July 11th) afternoon.

The weather event happened at approximately 3:30 PM near the town of Hiram in Oxford County. That part of Maine was under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings at the time.

The tornado was rated EF0 and had maximum winds of about 80 miles per hour.

It doesn't appear anyone was injured, but there was a lot of tree damage.