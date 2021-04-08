Tom Brady Tells Michael Strahan His One Regret

You have to think a guy like Tom Brady, at least on the surface, doesn't really have many regrets. You can't say that he regrets leaving the Pats, because look what they did this past season compared to what he did.

You could probably say he regrets splitting with his ex-girlfriend-turned-mother-of-his-first-child, Bridget Moynahan, back in the day while she was pregnant, but even that had a way of working out for the best. Who wants to bring a child into the world in a relationship that's on the rocks, and then have that type of broken relationship be the one that teaches a child lessons?

No, Tom's one regret has nothing to do with his personal life or an ex, and not even a business decision. But it does have to do with his brand new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He fully regrets throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to the next during the Bucs championship parade after winning the Super Bowl back in February, because he could've injured one of them. It was honestly a side of Tom we never really got a chance to see -- letting loose, living his best life, and...well, partying. Pictures and videos of TB12 all smiles and even being helped off the boat surfaced, and fans everywhere (that don't hate him) from Tampa Bay to New England loved every second of it.

Then we started seeing multiple videos of Brady tossing the iconic Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Gronk's boat, with one video even picking up Tom's daughter, Viv, screaming, "Daddy, no!"

And while it was great seeing Tom not so uptight, and he even laughed off some comments about him partying pretty hard, after reflecting on the whole situation, his biggest regret was throwing the trophy.

"There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was not smart for a couple of reasons. One is if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp -- and had those things clipped one of my boys on the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade." - Tom Brady to Michael Strahan on GMA

Even GOATs live and learn.

