Tiny Home In Maine’s The County Is Next To A Swimming Hole

If you really love the peace, quiet, and seclusion the Maine outdoors offers, you really need to take a look at this Aroostook County tiny home.

Located at 21 Smith Road in Macwahoc, a few minutes from Route 2, the home really is TINY. It's only 330 square feet, but it does sit on a 4.2 acre lot. Perfect for one person, or a couple that really gets along well. And, even after the pandemic ends, it is not going to be a great place to host big gatherings.

It is a short walk from a swimming hole, next to Molunkus Stream, and a short walk from the Mattawamkeag River. On top of that, it is about a 45 minute drive from East Grand Lake.

There are a few catches, of course.

The property does not have a bathroom. It does, however, have an outhouse. if you chose to live there on a more permanent basis, I am sure you'd be able to add a bathroom to the property.

Also, it looks like it is not connected to the power grid. I am not 100% sure about this, but the listing does make reference to "Circuit Breakers, Generator Hookup" under ELECTRIC. However, that does not mean you can't have it connected to the grid or set up with a solar system. You'd want to check with the realtor to get more info.

Check out some of the pictures:

Currently, the listed price is $39,900. You can get more details and schedule a showing HERE.

It could be perfect for someone who wants to own a camp or someone who wants to make a change in life. Seriously, if you can work remotely and want to put the money into make it more comfortable (bathroom, permanent electric, etc), it could be just the place for you.

