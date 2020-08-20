She may not be the real-life Sandra Bullock, but she'll make you do a Speed-y double-take!

A TikTok user who goes by @thebestmaddiee_ on the video-sharing app has gone viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments after posting a clip that reveals she bears a striking resemblance to the Academy Award-winning actress.

The young woman, named Madelynn, shared her video on August 18. In the clip, Madelynn can be seen standing with her back to the camera, as captions of things people have apparently said to her appear onscreen:

"Omg you look like Sandra Bullock!"

"You're just like Miss Congeniality!"

"You could be Sandra Bullock's daughter!"

When Madelynn turns to face the camera, she reveals her uncanny resemblance to the beloved 56-year-old actress. See below:

Madelynn isn't the first social media user to go viral for having a super famous celebrity doppelganger. Just last week, a teen girl from the U.K. went viral on Twitter after social media users pointed out how much she resembles the late Michael Jackson.