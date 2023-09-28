Three People Rescued after Boat Overturned in Maine River
Three people were rescued from the Presumpscot River Wednesday night after their boat overturned.
Three People Rescued after Boat Overturned
Officials said the boating accident happened near Mill Road in Westbrook. Names and ages were not released.
First Responders Rescued Boaters from Island
The three people were able to safely make it to a small island in the river until firefighters with the Westbrook Fire Department could rescue them from the river, according to WGME News.
Three People Transported to the Hospital
Authorities said there were no serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Several Departments Responded to the Incident
Multiple first responders and crews from different departments from Westbrook, Gorham and Portland were at the waterfront and on the scene for assistance.
Breaking News Alerts and Free App Download
