Three People in Critical Condition after Fire in Rumford, Maine

Three people remain hospitalized with critical injuries following a fire that destroyed three tenement buildings in Rumford, Maine.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday and quickly spread to nearby buildings, forcing some people to jump from the second and third stories to escape the flames.

In all, six people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and various injuries.

Three people who jumped to safety were in critical condition. One woman broke both of her legs.

Rumford's fire chief says the fire likely started on a porch of one of the apartments. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

The Red Cross says at least 14 people were displaced by the fire.