Three People Arrested and 970 Marijuana Plants Seized in Maine
Three people were arrested and 970 marijuana plants were seized after a raid on an illegal marijuana operation in China, Maine.
Sheriff’s Office Received False Call for Person in Distress
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip on Saturday that someone was being held against their will at 1144 Route 3. Deputies confirmed no one was in distress or being held against their will.
Deputies Found 970 Marijuana Plants
Law enforcement found an unlicensed commercial marijuana growing operation while they were responding to the call. Deputies confiscated 970 marijuana plants and seedlings.
Unlawful Drug Trafficking Charges
The three people arrested are 36-year-old Changgeng Chen, 41-year-old Bing Xu, and 43-year-old Aiqin Chen. They were all charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking and were taken to the Kennebec County Jail.
