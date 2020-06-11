Three Men Arrested Following Burglary at Caribou Business

Caribou Police have arrested three men following a reported burglary at a local business earlier this week.

The business owner called the Caribou Police Department on Monday to report a break-in at their property, according to Chief Michael Gahagan. Several items related to construction were allegedly stolen.

Police were able to learn the identities of two suspects after releasing photos from the surveillance video to the public. The investigation led to the arrests of 23-year-old Trevor Ellis and 24-year-old Joshua Ellis, both of Caribou, for felony Burglary and Theft.

Joshua Ellis was also charged with Violation of Conditional Release as he was out on bail at the time. He is being held without bail pending his August 6 court date. Trevor Ellis’ bail was set at $10,000 cash or $25,000 single surety. His court date is also scheduled for August 6.

Both were transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

A search warrant relating to this case was also conducted at a residence on the Access Highway in Caribou, Gahagan stated. With assistance from the Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and several officers from Caribou PD, all the stolen items were recovered.

Police also seized a motorcycle that had been reported stolen earlier, along with cash, drugs and several firearms. Fifty-year-old James King of Caribou was charged with being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Methamphetamine. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Gahagan said.

King was released on $5,250 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 6.

Caribou Police Officer Aaron Marquis is leading the investigation with assistance from Sergeant Keith Ouellette and Officer Gerard LeMoine.