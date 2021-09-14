Three Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Fire, Lewiston, Maine

Three juveniles have been taken into custody for Arson of a multi unit apartment building fire in Lewiston on Saturday, September 11, 2021, said the Maine State Police.

Two 13 year old juveniles and one 14 year old juvenile were taken to the Long Creek Correctional Facility on Monday, September 13, 2021,

The fire happened at 226 Blake Street in Lewiston on Saturday evening around 4:45 p.m. A 70-year-old man, Felicien Betu, jumped from the fourth floor to escape the fire. He died from his injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. Rescuers were trying to reach him as he was trapped on the fourth floor.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted by the Lewiston Fire Department to investigate the fire and determine the cause.

The Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Police Department initially responded to the fire. They had mutual assistance from Auburn Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department and Sabattus Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing, said Moss. The Androscoggin County DA’s office and the Department of Corrections is also working on the case.

