The Maine Warden Service reported three fatal ATV accidents in Maine on Saturday.

The first crash occurred in The Forks Saturday morning when 32-year-old Joshua Violette of Readfield, hit a dip in the road, lost control and flipped his ATV. He died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, an accident in Solon claimed the life of 69-year-old Roland Robitaille of Anson. Robitaille was traveling on a trail with several others when he lost control of his ATV after crossing a bridge. He was thrown from the vehicle and passed away at the scene.

Early Saturday evening, Wardens responded to a third fatal crash in Long Township, Maine. They say 29-year-old Tyler Curry of Groton, Massachusetts had left a group of riders and was travelling at a high rate of speed on a private access road. Investigators say it appears he made a left turn as he approached a bridge. The ATV straddled the outside of the bridge before sliding into the river. The Warden Service said two fisherman found Curry's body about an hour later.

None of the 3 victims was wearing a helmet.