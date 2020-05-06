Three Aroostook County Housing Authorities Receive Funding

U.S. Senator Susan Collins has announced that 19 Maine housing authorities, including three in Aroostook County, will share funding of nearly $2.5 million to help them prevent, prepare, and respond to COVID-19 in public housing.

The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operating Fund.

Presque Isle Housing Authority has received $116,767; Van Buren Housing Authority received $100,437; and Fort Fairfield Housing Authority received $46,480.

Senator Collins said:

The dedicated staff at housing authorities throughout Maine work hard to provide seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families with access to an array of programs that help them improve their living conditions and achieve economic independence. As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I worked hard to secure these vital resources for Maine’s communities to assist their efforts to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.