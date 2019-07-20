As reported just last week, Thor 4 is on its way as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the movie officially for the first time. But there were some surprises no one was anticipating.

Titled Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie will once again star Chris Hemsworth as well as Tessa Thompson, who was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok as Valkyrie. Also returning is Taika Waititi who directed Ragnarok. And biggest and most shocking of all: Natalie Portman is back — and she’s playing the female Thor who appeared as the alter ego of her character, Jane Foster, for several years of recent (and excellent) Thor comics from Marvel.

So you’ve got Thor, Jane Foster Thor, and Valkyrie, all in one movie. Also, the logo is amazing. Check it out:

Marvel

Why does Thor always get the coolest titles and logos? Someone explain that to me. Because it happens every single time.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on November 5, 2021. That’s not much more than two years away!