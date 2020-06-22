Thomas College Student Killed In Crash Was Likely Texting

According to WMTW, 22 year old Antonio Martinez, of Waterville, was killed in a Sunday (June 21st) accident on I-295 near Richmond.

Investigators suspect he was texting just prior to losing control of his pickup truck.

The truck rolled several times and Martinez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest off the breakdown lane. Maine State Police Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol played a role in causing the accident.

They suspect the accident took place at about 9:30 last night, but it was not noticed until approximately 4:30 this morning.

