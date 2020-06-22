Crews Battle Fire in Caribou During Record Heatwave

A fire in Caribou that destroyed a storage shed Friday evening triggered a forest fire that charred nearly three acres.

More than two dozen firefighters from Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Presque Isle, Limestone and the Maine Forest Service responded to the blaze on the Bog Road, which was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Temperatures in Caribou on Friday were in the mid-90s and the extremely dry conditions caused the fire to spread quickly. Firefighters made sure to stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, and there were no injuries reported.

The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department said other structures were threatened but were spared any damage thanks to the quick response of the crews.

Caribou Police were on scene Friday evening for traffic control.

Officials said the cause of the fire may never be known due to the extent of the damage.