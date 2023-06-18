This Romantic & Private New England Yurt is an Idyllic Year-Round Escape
So, what amenities does this yurt offer, besides a gorgeous interior (as you'll see in the below images) and equally pleasant nature views?
Well, there's a full kitchen and wood stove, wifi, electricity, hot and cold running water, outdoor shower, nearby fire pit, and of course, "beautiful light throughout." There's also a deck where you can relax with company or a good book, and take in the sights and sounds of nature. The space currently has one full-sized bed, and Kathleen is willing to provide a camping pad should you need it. On top of that, she'll also give guests a special local's area guide.
Besides being within an hour of several ski resorts, this Airbnb is situated near plenty of trails and swimming options, so there's plenty to do for those who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors. As for your furry four-legged companions? Well, they're considered on a case-by-case basis, so never say never.
For more information about this Airbnb or to book your stay, click here. In the meantime, let's take a look inside.