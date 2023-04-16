This Maine Mountain Has One of the 7 Most Dangerous Hikes in the Country

Is it the stunning view and the glorious achievement that induces the sheer excitement of tackling challenging hikes? We know extreme sports and adventures exist and we often ooooo and ahhhhh over them on social media and in documentaries and so forth knowing full well they're not for us.

Hiking is such a way of life for so many with loads of trails at all levels from simple jaunts to needing special equipment. Weather, of course, often plays a role, too.

Leave it to the Weather Channel to totally know where to find the most dangerous hikes in the entire country. Now danger doesn't mean don't do them, it just means you better be a top-tier hiker or climber and understand what you're getting yourself into. These aren't just grab a backpack and water kind-of hikes, rather many hikers and extreme sports lovers train for such excursions, often needing special gear.

What's crazy about this list when you think about our topography and incredible mountain ranges, cliffs, and national parks that seduce hikers, is that there are only seven on this list. And yes, New England is home to one in Acadia National Park in Maine.

Welcome to Precipice Trail on Mount Champlain. According to the Weather Channel if you're ready to tackle a super steep face of a cliff then Precipice Trail is one of the most dangerous in the country. Metal rungs help hikers hoist themselves up over 1,000 feet in less than a mile to the summit of Champlain Mountain. The Weather Channel says the climb isn't really technical in nature rather it's the physical and mental strength that lands it on this list.

And get this, it's so extreme that even the most advanced are warned against climbing back down and told to instead descend on the North Ridge Trail from the summit.

Click here to see the other six.

