This is What a Star and Its Color Means on Barns in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, the homes and farms spread out over acres, and of course the iconic big, red barns. Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life. It's certainly quintessential Americana.

I've seen enormous stars in various colors on barns here and there, and always thought of them as just lovely decorations. However, when I started seeing these gigantic stars in different colors painted on barns or made of wood, metal, or quilts on almost every barn I ran across, even in photos, it seemed awfully coincidental. I knew there must be more to this around New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.

It turns out it's not just a New England thing, but rather all over rural America.

According to Taste of Home, the barn star originated from German-American and Dutch-American settlers to ward of evil and bring good luck to farmers. Taste of Home says they're known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars, and the color matters, too.

A brown star symbolizes friendship and strength, white stars stand for purity and energy according to Taste of Home. Meanwhile, if you see a purple star, that's considered holy, while a green star symbolizes hope for growth and fertility. A blue or black star are all about protecting your farm and if you see a yellow star, Taste of Home says that means love for your fellow man and the sun.

I love knowing this so much and I hope, if you didn't know, you do, too.

