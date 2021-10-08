This is How My First Stress Test Went

I had my first ever stress test for my heart and it wasn’t that stressful at all. Here’s why.

First of all, I’m no doctor (that's obvious) and none of this is medical advice. It’s just my experience doing my first stress test (I probably should’ve done this before).

I didn’t really think I had a heart issue, but wanted to be sure, so I did what my doctor recommended.

I went to a local hospital we all know and love. The people were really nice and professional and the visit was right on time (although they said to be there 20 minutes early to check in and sign some forms. It took me about a minute to check in, and I sat around watching home shows on the big screen waiting for my turn. No biggie. It was fine).

They hook you up with all the monitoring devices (just like in the TV shows). You get your blood pressure taken and it’s time.

The stressful part was the part that was supposed to be stressful, the time on the treadmill. Not just an ordinary treadmill, but one that inclines as you go along. You have to get your heart rate up to a certain level for it to be a valid test. I did it, but it wasn’t easy.

When I reached my goal, the two medical professionals working with me asked how much longer I could go. I said 3 minutes. They seemed a little surprised that I had that much left in the engine. That made me feel good. We stopped the test short of the extra 3 minutes (about 1 and half minutes).

The great news is I was told right then and there my results were negative. That’s a good thing. I told them they need a better term and she said I crushed it. I mentioned an episode of ‘The Office” where Michael doesn’t realize “negative” is good (If you’ve seen the episode you know what I’m talking about).

Get our free mobile app

Let me tell you, it's a relief to have your blood work and stress test over and done with and have the results come back good - I mean negative.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.