One home on the market right now is a cross between a typical Maine camp and luxurious wanderlust living.

For Sale In Orland

Looking for a summer camp? Here's one that may be way out of your price range but is beautiful to look at, nonetheless. Maybe it's something to dream about when you sleep at night.

If you are looking for the ultimate Maine summer camp experience with beautiful wood finishes, a tall stone chimney and plenty of outdoor spaces to take in the woods of Maine, here is the home you've been looking for to live all of your luxurious and leisurely living in Vacationland.

Amazing Views That Will Not Disappoint

This nearly 500-acre property is located in the rolling hills of Orland and has its own private cove in Craig Bay. Get an adventure by swimming or kayaking on over a mile of your own shoreline in the beautiful waters of Maine.

All The Necessities And More

Inside the 15-year-old home, there are 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and all of the necessities to have a comfortable living while living in the rustic Maine camp that you fantasize about. Everybody will have a space in this compound that has nearly 7,000 square feet of livable space and find luxury in radiant floor heating, 2 fireplaces, a spa, and lots of outdoor space for outdoor fires or a midnight dip in the natural-looking pool.

Take a tour of one of Maine's most amazing properties for sale that feels truly Maine: rustic, on the water, and with lots of space inside and outside.

$10 Million Home For Sale In Maine Is A Luxurious Nature Getaway $10 million can get you the most luxurious camp in Maine. If you're in the market for a very expensive house in one of the most amazing scenic places of Maine, check out this listing.

Beautiful Maine Barns to Book For Your Rustic and Rural Getaway Barn getaways have become a great way for Maine farms to bring in extra income and Airbnb renters are all about them. Check out four Maine barn stays here in the State of Maine offered on the Airbnb rental website and feel inspired to book your getaway to a Maine barn location.

The 25 Oldest Homes In Maine Take a look at the oldest homes in the State of Maine, starting in 1682. These homes, along with garrisons, churches, cemeteries and forts, are featured on the State of Maine Maine Historic Preservation Commission website . These locations are among hundreds listed that show Maine's history and heritage that is being preserved for future generations to learn about.