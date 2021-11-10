This Incredible $10M Maine Camp Is Nature-Centered And Fantastically Rustic
One home on the market right now is a cross between a typical Maine camp and luxurious wanderlust living.
For Sale In Orland
Looking for a summer camp? Here's one that may be way out of your price range but is beautiful to look at, nonetheless. Maybe it's something to dream about when you sleep at night.
If you are looking for the ultimate Maine summer camp experience with beautiful wood finishes, a tall stone chimney and plenty of outdoor spaces to take in the woods of Maine, here is the home you've been looking for to live all of your luxurious and leisurely living in Vacationland.
Amazing Views That Will Not Disappoint
This nearly 500-acre property is located in the rolling hills of Orland and has its own private cove in Craig Bay. Get an adventure by swimming or kayaking on over a mile of your own shoreline in the beautiful waters of Maine.
All The Necessities And More
Inside the 15-year-old home, there are 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and all of the necessities to have a comfortable living while living in the rustic Maine camp that you fantasize about. Everybody will have a space in this compound that has nearly 7,000 square feet of livable space and find luxury in radiant floor heating, 2 fireplaces, a spa, and lots of outdoor space for outdoor fires or a midnight dip in the natural-looking pool.
Take a tour of one of Maine's most amazing properties for sale that feels truly Maine: rustic, on the water, and with lots of space inside and outside.