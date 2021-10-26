This Fangirl Is Bringing the Love to Bangor

YouTube's Rupp Up and Away visited the Queen City due to an 18-hour layover and it may have been the greatest experience of the YouTuber's life.

As a Bangor area resident, it's easy to live here and not see its special qualities. It sometimes takes someone from away to express their joy about your little town in order for you to take a step back and feel grateful for it yourself.

The video starts with the host boarding a plane then filming in her hotel room, where she gets suited up to walk the streets of Bangor with a pair of Chuck Taylor's. We listen in as she gets a pronunciation lesson from a cabbie on how exactly one says 'Bangor' (pronounced Bane-gore).

From there she is hitting the streets, walking through the downtown area and up and around residential areas to catch a glimpse of one very special location for her, Stephen King's house on West Broadway.

In the video, she visits a local coffee shop, the Briar Patch and the Rock and Art Shop. She even takes a stroll in the parks of Downtown.

Get our free mobile app

But, her immense excitement is most palpable as she is walking the sidewalks of Bangor. Her visit was during October on a day that was kind of misty, which set the scene with a little creepiness- which she was down with.

She says she's a big Stephen King fan- listening to a podcast centered around the literary and cultural icon, The Loser's Club, and loves his writing. She says she's surprised at how excited she felt walking the streets, exclaiming, "I never thought I'd be such a fangirl. I feel so emotional. I want to cry or jump." She continues that she was looking forward to eating a lobster roll and says 'that might actually bring me to tears."

Check out the full video of her adventures:

Isn't she the sweetest! So cunnin'! The description of the video really says it all:

Attention all Stephen King, Fall, and Spooky fans!!! I had an 18 hour layover that had everything to do with those three wonderful things! It has been a dream of mine to visit Bangor from the moment I read my first Stephen King book. Most of his stories are set on the east coast, specifically Maine. He even owns a house right in the heart of Bangor, so I made SURE to make that a stop! With IT being one of my favorites, it was fun to walk around and see some of the places mentioned in the book and to see the town that inspired it all! Can you pick out all of the IT reference places in this video? Thanks again for watching and as always, it’s a dream come true to be able to document my travels to share with the world! See ya next time!

We hope you enjoyed your time here and thank you for bringing a little fangirl love to Bangor :)

25 Actual Locations of Stephen King's Maine Get to know the actual places in Maine that were apart of the famous author's upbringing and inspiration. From childhood homes to where he met his life partner, Tabitha, we take a tour of Maine using actual locations of the author's past.

30 Maine Podcasts to Binge Right Now Check out the variety of podcasters that are speaking their truth, imagination and passion in this list of great Maine-based podcasts. This list covers a broad range of topics from business to entertainment, fiction to conservation.

25 Bangor Then and Now Photos From Google Street View Take a look at how Downtown Bangor, the Waterfront, State Street, Stillwater and more areas of Bangor looked years ago compared to today using Google Street View archives.