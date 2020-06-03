Third Night of Demonstrations in Maine

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark took a knee in solidarity with demonstrators outside the police headquarters last evening as hundreds of people take to the streets for another night of protests.

Organizers pleaded with demonstrators to remain peaceful. This after Portland Police arrested nearly two dozen people the night before during a demonstration that swelled to more than 1,000 people, a few of whom blocked roads, smashed windows and hurled objects at police officers.

Other demonstrations are continuing to take place around the state in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said around 350 people attended a peaceful protest on Tuesday evening. Demonstrators ended up marching to Ellsworth City Hall. They held signs and chanted in solidarity.