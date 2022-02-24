20 Things and Places You’ll Miss If You Choose to Leave New England According to People That Moved

Being a New Englander will always be in our blood, no matter where we are.

New England is like one giant community with amazing people and so much history. There are many things to do, eat and see in New England that would have anyone coming back for more.

Personally, I missed so much when I left New England.

Especially moving to Florida, I can tell you right now that you will not find Chinese food nearly as good as what is in New England, and don't even get me started on the seafood. Nothing beats our lobster and clam chowder.

I am happy to finally be back in New England, and am ready to see and taste all the things that I love.

Yes, there are things that I love outside of New England as well, but nothing beats what I call home.

From walking the historical streets of Boston to L.L. Bean in Freeport, there is so much that New England has to offer.

There is definitely one thing that I missed about being home, and that is that no one questions or acknowledges my accent. I can say "wicked" and no one thinks twice. I can drop the letter "r" in words, and no one makes fun of me or keeps asking about what I am trying to say.

Not to mention that New England has the best sports fanbase, in my opinion. We love our teams and even if they choose to leave (I'm talking about you Tom Brady), we still support them.

If you choose to leave New England, here are some things that you will miss according to people that have chosen to move.

