Winter begins tomorrow. Shortest day of the year. And we need a long day as Christmas approaches, right. Winter Solstice. 10:59 a.m. Mark.

What’s not to love about winter. Actually that’s a topic for another day. A day a few months from now when winter feels like it will never end.

But now, with nothing but optimism on ours minds here’s 8 things to love about a Maine Winter

In no particular order, but since it is only days away, The Christmas Tree.

Nothing like the smell of a fresh tree. And nothing like a quiet night with the soft lights twinkling, and the thought that all is going to be well. And the gratitude of friends and family.

No matter if it is hot cocoa, or hot chocolate. Or hot coffee. Or hot tea. That warm feeling when you’ve come inside on a chilly day, and have those first few sips of your chosen beverage.

Stew. Chili. Even hot soup is better on a winter day. It warms your innards.

And when you’re inside a warm home, and you’re first up in the morning and the look outside to see the fresh blanket of newly fallen snow. Gorgeous.

Nothing like a walk in the woods in the winter. No humidity. No sweating cause it’s so steaming hot. No mosquitoes. No ticks.

Breath deeply. That cool fresh air is good for you. Wanna do another mile?

And when you get back, warm up in front of a glowing fire.

That hat looks good on you. Did you knit it? Maine sure has a lot of knitters. And they do some great knitting.

Winter is hockey season. Whether it’s a Bruins game on NESN, or you with the kids out on the pond. Skating for hours is a great way to spend a weekend afternoon outside in Maine. Maybe this is the year for cross country skiing. Or Snow Shoeing. Or snow mobiling.

Time to get outside and enjoy some winter fun in Maine.