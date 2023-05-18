3 Things That Shock Every Tourist From Away That Visits Maine

Living in a state that's named after "vacation land" is so interesting for a number of reasons. People from out of town seem to read the word "vacation" and automatically think that Maine must be open 24/7 and everyone that lives here must also be on vacation.

As a former bartender in the Old Port, I'd meet a lot of tourists in the summertime that range from just about anywhere on the map.

While I mostly saw Massachusetts and New Hampshire visitors, there have been plenty of people from the likes of Texas, Florida, or California that seemed shocked when I told them these three things.

Maine's last call at the bar is what time?

Maine's last call in the bar scene is 12:45 a.m. This means each bar or restaurant must be closed down by 1 a.m., and trust me you do NOT want to be the bartender that has to break that news to a tourist looking to have a good night.

There's a really cool map that shows when last call is in each state from vinepair.com here. According to the map, the only two New England states to close later than 1 are Massachusetts and Vermont with a 2 a.m. closing time.

Stephen King doesn't live in his Bangor home anymore.

Stephen King no longer lives in his famous Bangor house. What? Are you surprised? He used to live in the home for a long time before it was eventually turned into a writers' retreat. He does have another home in Maine, but according to People.com, King and his wife spend most of their time in their Florida home for privacy.

Still, "The King of Horror" will always be a true Mainer whether he's here or not.

No shirt in Maine? No problem

The Portland Press Herald reported in a 2022 article that Maine has no law that prevents people from going topless. So, yeah, it is legal for anybody to be completely topless, especially during Pride month in June. It's up to you how far you want to take that rule.

What are some other things you've heard or said that shock people from away about Maine?

