They Come In Pairs; Two Superyachts Have Been Traveling The Coast Of Maine For A Month

In case you though we were kidding when we said it was the summer of the superyacht in Maine, think again. Since the July 4th holiday, at least six of the largest and most luxurious superyachts in the world have been spotted at various points off the coast of Vacationland. From NFL owners like Arthur Blank and Shad Khan, to recording industry superstar David Geffen, to automobile purveyor Herb Chambers, Maine's waters have been the playground of the elite this summer. So how do you one-up some of the most insanely posh superyachts? You bring two of them.

Shared on Facebook by Bill Knight Photography, feel free to gaze at a pair of superyachts known as Infinity and Intrepid. They've been spotted everywhere from Lubec to Mt. Desert Island. Both yachts are owned by Eric Smidt, the founder and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools, a massive hardware store chain that operates across the United States.

According to superyachtfan.com, Infinity is the home base between the two superyachts. It's fitted with plenty of extravagant amenities, including a circular swimming pool, a private cinema room and believe it or not, the yacht has its own beach club. Swanky.

So if Infinity is home, what exactly is Intrepid? Well, Intrepid serves as "support" on long journeys for Infinity. Intrepid is loaded with some over-the-top goodies, from an indoor helicopter hangar and workshop, to a fully-equipped hospital in one wing of the yacht. Yes, you read that right.

In case you're wondering, the price tag for Infinity was a cool $150 million with the cost of Intrepid undetermined (at least on the internet) Based on the look of the yachts, you're staring at more than $200 million worth of massive yachts.

Big thank you to Bill Knight Photography for use of these incredible images.